Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): The incumbent Australia opening batter, Sam Konstas, pushed his case for inclusion in the Ashes squad with a swashbuckling century as Australia A ensured India A toiled on the opening day of the four-day fixture in Lucknow.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, the visitors got off to a rollicking start with Konstans and Victoria batter Campbell Kellaway, who is also in contention for a spot, negating the new ball threat posed by India A's experienced speedsters Prasidh Krishna and Khaleel Ahmed.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Marseille UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The 19-year-old Konstas, who left the 'world's best' Jasprit Bumrah bamboozled in front of a jam-packed crowd at the MCG last year, once again tormented the hosts' bowling unit and notched a fifty in 86 balls. He raced to his century in 122 balls, courtesy of 10 boundaries and three towering maximums. It was his third first-class hundred, after walloping twin centuries in a Sheffield Shield match in October last year.

The teenager blazed his way to the three-digit figures in the opening session and joined an exclusive club. Konstas became the third Australian opener to conjure a hundred in the first session of a first-class match after David Warner and Shane Watson.

Also Read | Pakistan Reportedly Take U-Turn After Threatening to Boycott Asia Cup 2025 Match Against UAE Due to Fear of ICC Sanction.

Konstas' compatriot, 22-year-old Kellaway, looked poised to hammer a ton but perished against the lanky quick Gurnoor Brar and returned to the dugout with a composed 88(96). The floodgates opened after the end of the 198-run stand on the first ball of the 38th over.

After separating the opening duo, India A made further inroads after captain Nathan McSweeney (1 off 13 balls) was pinned in front of the stumps by left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey, and Konstas followed in the footsteps that traced back to the dressing room. Dubey rattled his stumps to punch the youngster's return ticket on 109(114).

Oliver Peake, who was part of Australia's U-19 World Cup squad and turned 19 just five days ago, failed to replicate the success he enjoyed in the tournament. He was trapped by Khaleel Ahmed, dismissing him on 2(17) as India A scythed four wickets in 10 overs.

With Australia reduced from 198/0 to 224/4, Cooper Connoly turned the tide in favour of Australia A, hammering 70 off 84 deliveries before being outfoxed by Dubey's spin. Liam Scott and wicketkeeper batter Josh Philippe ensured Australia didn't suffer more casualties and returned unbeaten on 47(79) and 3(4), respectively, as the tourists tallied 337/5 in 73 overs. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)