Melbourne [Australia], August 19 (ANI): Sam Konstas knows he will need a massive run of performances in the early rounds of the Sheffield Shield if he is to hold on to his Test place for the upcoming Ashes. The young batter, however, is trying to block out the outside noise and rely on the advice of his close circle, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Konstas had a tough outing in the recent series against West Indies, managing just 50 runs in six innings. While the conditions were difficult for both teams' top orders, it was still a disappointing return in what was his first Test series since making his debut against India last season.

After taking a short break following the West Indies tour, Konstas has resumed training with New South Wales. He is set to return to competitive action on the four-day leg of the Australia A tour of India next month. His real test will come in the domestic circuit when the Shield resumes in October.

"It's massive, it's going to be a big four games and I expect that," Konstas said on the day a new four-year deal with Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL) was announced that will keep him at the club until 2029, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"But for me, (it's about) just being in the present moment, don't get too fixated about the outcome and just be very process-driven in those games. Not getting too fazed about what other people say, and obviously have that inner circle that I trust," he added.

"For me it's just trying to best prepare, and then obviously trusting what I think is right in that current moment," Konstas noted.

"It was my first time playing in the West Indies, and first time facing those bowlers. They bowled well and hopefully I can build from that experience," he said.

"Adopting the right mindset, training hard, not leaving any regrets. For me, that's the big thing, just the way I prepare, and especially with the people that I trust, having honest conversations with them when necessary and leaving it to that," he added.

Having been fast-tracked into the national side after just 11 first-class matches, Konstas has been learning much of his craft at the highest level. The Australian management believes that although the West Indies tour was a setback, it won't hinder his long-term progress. (ANI)

