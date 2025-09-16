Australian national cricket team opener Sam Konstas is currently touring India with Australia A, and showcased his class on Day 1 of the IND-A vs AUS-A 1st Unofficial Test 2025 in Lucknow, scoring his third First-Class hundred. Day 1 started late due to rain delay, but that did not bear any importance to Konstas, who reached his 3rd FC ton in merely 122 balls, which was laced with 10 fours and three sixes. India A’s bowling includes the likes of Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, and Gurnoor Brar, with Shreyas Iyer leading the side in the 2-match unofficial series. Konstas scored 109 off 144 balls before becoming Harsh Dubey's second wicket in the IND-A vs AUS-A 1st Unofficial Test 2025. Australia A are currently 223/3 in 26 overs, with the final session on Day 1 underway. Shreyas Iyer Named Captain of India A After Asia Cup 2025 Snub As BCCI Announce Squad for Multi-Day Matches Against Australia A.

Sam Konstas Slams 3rd FC Ton

Sam Konstas 100 runs in 122 balls (10x4, 3x6) Australia A 188/0 #IndAvAUS #IndiaASeries Scorecard:https://t.co/eicur20qle — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 16, 2025

