Sakhir (Bahrain), Dec 21 (PTI) Peregrine Racing's Kyle Aditya Kumaran made India proud by winning the silver trophy at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals, the annual karting competition for Rotax national champions here.

The 18-year-old Kumaran, a native of Thiruchirapalli, took part in the DD2 class and finished third in the pre-finals to qualify for the 36-grid 'Grand Finals' where he became the vice-champion to be assured of a podium finish at the Bahrain International Karting Circuit, the venue that hosts F1 races.

"Representing India has been a dream and I am thrilled and happy to achieve it. Seeing the Indian flag on the podium is a proud moment and I will cherish it forever," said Kumaran.

Kumaran, racing with Peregrine team, became the 2021 FMSCI Senior National Rotax Karting champion last month and made it to the three-member FMSCI India team.

Kumaran finished the 21-lap final race in third, clocking 18 minutes 41.392 seconds and was promoted to second place after penalties were applied.

Thus, Kumaran became the vice-champion in the DD2 shifter class. Martun van Leeuwen of the Netherlands won the gold and Patriks Noels of Latvia came third behind the Indian.

