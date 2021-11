Playa Del Carmen, Nov 7 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri recovered from a nightmarish start to card one-under 71 in the third round to lie tied 17th at the World Wide Technology golf Championship at Mayakoba here.

Lahiri, who shot 67-66 on the first two days, dropped a bogey and a double bogey on the second and third holes but managed to salvage the day with five birdies before a late bogey left a bad taste.

Also Read | PAK vs SCO Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41.

He was 10-under after day 3 and was down from overnight T-5th.

Playing in the same group as Lahiri, the defending champion Viktor Hovland, had four birdies on the front nine and five on the back nine, including two on 17 and 18 for a nine-under 62.

Also Read | ENG vs SA Stat Highlights, T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Knocked Out of Tournament Despite 10-Run Win Over Three Lions.

At 19-under, Hovland has a two-shot lead over Talor Gooch.

Lahiri was disappointed with the round, but happy to have recovered from where he was after three holes.

"I actually felt really good (before the round), but got off to a horror start. Lost my concentration on the second hole and made a bad swing on the third hole and kind of compounded some errors.

"To be 3-over after three on this golf course, you're putting yourself in a really tough spot. Especially that front nine is where you have to try and maximize."

Lahiri said he gathered himself and clawed his way back in time.

"After the third hole I played pretty solid, more like how I've been playing. A little frustrating to finish weak. Hit an average shot on 16 and got a really bad lie in the bunker, got plugged.

"Then on 17 I hit a good drive and didn't capitalize after having a pretty good look at birdie. So all in all it's quite disappointing."

Asked how he could make up on the final day, Lahiri said, "If you're playing your A-game, you can shoot anything. It was a pleasure going out with Viktor (Hovland) today. He didn't putt that well, to be honest. He could have shot 59 today as easily as he shot a 62.

"That's what this golf course allows you to do. You get off to a good start, build that momentum and try and keep making birdies and just go as low as you can."

Hovland goes for his third PGA TOUR title and leads by two over Gooch (63), and he was three clear of Justin Thomas (64).

Matthew Wolff, who was two shots clear after 36 holes, made a pair of bogeys early and had only one birdie in his 73.

Scottie Scheffler had a good start but a double bogey on the 14th pushed him seven behind.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)