Pakistan and Scotland are all set to be having a face-off against each other at the T20 World Cup 2021 match. The game will be played a the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the preview of the match that will include the playing XI, head-to-head record and everything you need to know about the fixture. Pakistan has already qualified for the T2O World Cup 2021. The team has been unbeaten in the T20 World Cup 2021. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12.

This is why the Men in Green have already qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament. Scotland on the other hand has not won a single game in the Super 12 matches and has already been ousted from the T20 World Cup 2021. This obviously means that Scotland has nothing to lose and will only be playing for pride. It would be interesting to see how the fixtures turn out to be for both teams. Now let's have a look at the preview of the game below.

PAK vs SCO, T20 Head-to-Head

The two teams have played thrice against each other in the format and it was the Men in Green who walked away with a win on all three occasions.

PAK vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41, Key Players

Michael Leask and Alasdair Evans will play an important role for Scotland in this match. Pakistan will be depending on the duo of Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi to shine for them in this fixture.

PAK vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41, Mini-Battles

Michael Leask vs Shaheen Afridi and Michael Leask going up against Babar would be the mini-battles in this game to watch out for.

PAK vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41, Venue and Timing

The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on November 07, 2021 (Sunday). The PAK vs SCO encounter has a start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with toss taking place at 07:00 pm.

PAK vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Fans can live telecast Pakistan vs Scotland match live on Star Sports channels. PAK vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021 live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels in English and well as regional commentary languages. Fans looking for how to watch the PAK vs SCO, live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

PAK vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 41 Likely Playing XIs

Pakistan Likely Playing XI: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Scotland Likely Playing XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (C), Matthew Cross (WK), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal

