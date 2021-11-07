South Africa met England at the Sharjah Cricket Association in Sharjah in the T20 World Cup 2021. South Africa might have broken the four-match winning streak in the match, but failed to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament. Australia has made it to the knockout round. In this article, we shall bring to you the stat highlights of the game. But before that, let's have a quick look at how the match panned out for both sides. So England won the toss and elected to bowl first. Reeza Hendricks was the one who made his way to the pavilion first. England vs South Africa Highlights of T20 World Cup 2021 Match 39.

But his fellow opener, Quinton de Kock stayed for a while and scored 34 runs from 27 balls. However, Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram went bonkers hitting the bowlers out of the part. Dussen remained not out on the score of 94 runs and Markram made 52 runs. South Africa piled up a total of 189 runs on the board. On the other hand, kept losing wickets regularly. Moeen Ali was the highest scorer for the English team as he made 37 runs on the board. David Malan scored 33 runs. When Liam Livingstone was batting it looked like the team would walk away with a win but the Three Lions fell short by 10 runs. Now, let's have a look at the stat highlights of the match below.

#Kagiso Rabada became the fourth bowler to scalp a hat-trick in T20 World Cup.

#Rabada is the second bowler to scalp a hat-trick in T20 World Cup 2021.

#South Africa was thrown out of the T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals match.

#Rassie van der Dussen scored his sixth 50 in T20Is.

#Aiden Markram also scored his sixth 50 in T20Is.

For now, from Group 1 we have England and Australia qualifying for the semi-final match. Australia ended up being better than South Africa when it came to the net run rate.

