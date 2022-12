Rawalpindi[Pakistan], December 5 (ANI): England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, injured his right knee during his first test match against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. As a result, he will not be the part of England team for the remaining series. Livingstone will fly back to start his rehabilitation process.

After England had put up a mammoth 657 in their innings. On debut, Livingstone damaged his knee during fielding at the boundary on day two. The hurt forced him to stay off the field for entire Pakistan's first innings. Livingstone looked uncomfortable when he came out to bat in the second innings as he limped between the wickets.

After scanning his knee on day four (Sunday) the report gave a clear picture of the extent of the injury. Now he is all set to return home on Tuesday to start his healing process under the guidance of ECB and Lancashire medical teams.

After the confirmation of Liam to miss the remaining matches, a question mark looms over for England to take a call on Livingstone's replacement. Lancashire allrounder will be thoroughly missed on this tour, especially on docile surfaces. He is not only an attacking batsman but an effective spinner who could bowl both leg break and off break.

The second test of the ongoing three-match test series will begin on December 9 ( Friday), in Multan. (ANI)

