Will PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Visit India For IPL 2026 Final and ICC Meeting?

The cricketing world is keenly observing developments surrounding the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Board meeting and the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final, both scheduled to take place in Ahmedabad, India, at the end of May. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has received an invitation to attend these high-profile events, but his potential visit has ignited speculation due to the historically strained relationship between India and Pakistan. Fatima Sana Scores Fastest-Ever Women's T20I Half-Century, Achieves Feat During PAK-W vs ZIM-W 3rd T20I 2026.

ICC Meetings and IPL Final Converge in Ahmedabad

The ICC's Chief Executives Committee (CEC) is set to convene virtually on 21 May, followed by an in-person Board meeting in Ahmedabad on 30 and 31 May. This coincides with the IPL 2026 final, which will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 31 May.

The decision to host the Board meeting in Ahmedabad marks a change from its original schedule in March-April in Doha, Qatar, with the relocation attributed to ongoing conflicts in the West Asia region. Key discussions during these ICC gatherings are expected to focus on the future of the World Test Championship (WTC), including potential format adjustments and proposals for one-Test series, alongside broader international cricket scheduling.

Uncertainty Over Naqvi's Attendance

While Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan's Interior Minister and President of the Asian Cricket Council, would ordinarily be expected to attend such a significant ICC Board meeting, his presence in India remains uncertain.

The decision on his travel is understood to rest with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to whom Naqvi has reportedly forwarded the invitation. The delicate political climate between the two nations, coupled with reported tensions between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the PCB, casts a shadow over the visit. Past incidents, such as the controversy surrounding the Asia Cup 2025 final trophy presentation, have highlighted the strained relationship between the cricket boards. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast in India, 2nd Test 2026.

Implications for Cricket Diplomacy

A potential visit by the PCB chief to India, especially during such a high-profile sporting event, carries significant diplomatic weight. Cricket has historically served as a barometer for India-Pakistan relations, and any interaction between the top cricket officials could be interpreted as a subtle shift in bilateral ties

The cricketing world will be closely monitoring Islamabad's decision, as Naqvi's attendance could either signal a cautious step towards thawing relations or, conversely, his absence would underscore the continued deep-seated political and sporting divisions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2026 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).