Lyon (France), Jan 28 (AP) Lyon coach Pierre Sage has been fired, the French league club said on Tuesday.

His dismissal followed a 1-1 draw with Nantes over the weekend and left some observers baffled. Sage had rapidly become a fans' favorite after guiding Lyon from the bottom of the standings to a sixth-place finish last season.

And after 19 matches this season, Lyon is sixth in the league, just four points off a Champions League spot.

Lyon, however, said the decision to part ways with Sage was a “sporting choice.” Lyon is owned by American businessman John Textor, who visited the club in person this week.

The seven-time French champions added that his firing “does not call into question the tremendous work carried out at the beginning of 2024, for which Olympique Lyonnais will always be grateful to Pierre Sage and his team.” (AP)

