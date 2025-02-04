Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) India's 15-year-old sensation Maaya Rajeshwaran continued her stellar form, defeating Jessica Failla of the USA in the final qualifying match to secure a spot in the main round of the Mumbai Open WTA 125 Series here on Monday.

Rajeshwaran lost the second set but fought back hard in the final set to prevail 7-6, 1-6, 6-4 here at the Cricket Club of India.

Rajeshwaran, who had earlier beaten world No 265 Nicole Fossa Huergo in the first round, will now take on Great Britain's Yuriko Lily Miyazaki in round of 32.

"First of all, I was pretty happy with qualifying because that was my first goal when I entered the tournament. My goals are not done yet, but the first goal is accomplished for now. She did test me in the third set, but I'm happy to win,” Rajeshwaran said after her win.

Rajeshwaran credited her father's presence during the contests here which helped her maintain focus.

"One thing that I'm really happy about is that my dad doesn't travel with me often, because I don't play tournaments in India, but when I travel in India, he comes,” she said.

"I'm very happy when he travels because if he's there, I really have my head down and focus. He helps me remain calm, so even if I'm playing a very tough match, he'll be there to support me. I feel like almost 100 per cent of my pressure goes to him at that point, so I'll be at ease.”

The young player admitted feeling “pretty amazing” to have cleared the qualifying round of the WTA 125 Series.

"It does feel pretty good. It's not something new that I've been doing, but in the WTA circuit, yes, it does feel pretty amazing,” she said.

"I also want to thank the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) for having faith in me and giving me an opportunity as the wildcard at such a prestigious event."

