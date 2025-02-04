IND vs ENG Tickets: The India national cricket team will be out competing in a three-match ODI series against England, that starts from February 6. India dominated England in the IND vs ENG T20I series which the Men in Blue won comfortably by a 4-1 margin. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side managed to extend their dominance in the shortest format of the game but now, it is time for the IND vs ENG ODI series to commence which promises to be equally exciting and action-packed if not more. In this article, we shall take a look at how to purchase IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series tickets online as well as offline. India vs England 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get IND vs ENG T20I and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

While India will look to extend their dominance irrespective of the change in format, Jos Buttler and co would eye redemption. The IND vs ENG 2025 ODI series is crucial for both teams, keeping in mind that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is just around the corner. This series is the final ODI assignment for both India and England while they will look to win it, preparing for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and narrowing down on a winning combination will be among the important prerogatives for the two teams. On Which Channel India vs England 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch IND vs ENG T20Is and ODI Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?

How to Buy IND vs ENG 2025 ODI Series Tickets Online and Offline?

With both teams possessing a number of quality players, the India vs England ODI series is expected to be nothing but an exciting contest. The IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur on February 6 and the caravan will then head to Cuttack's Barabati Stadium, which hosts the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2025 on February 9. The IND vs ENG 3rd ODI 2025 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 12. IND vs ENG tickets can be purchased online on Insider.in which is now District by Zomato. The IND vs ENG 1st ODI 2025 tickets are already live for sale and fans can expect the tickets of the second and third games to be available gradually as the series starts. In the case of offline tickets, fans can visit the respective stadiums to gain more information on the same. IND vs ENG offline tickets are likely to be available at specific counters and fans can get them from there.

India and England would be meeting each other for the first time in an ODI since the 2023 World Cup where the Men in Blue had defended a 230-run target and won the match by 100 runs. Rohit Sharma had top-scored with 87 runs while it Mohammed Shami (4/22), Jasprit Bumrah (3/32), Kuldeep Yadav (2/24) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/16) were among the wicket-takers.

