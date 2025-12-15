Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 15 (ANI): Manchester City and JAIN Sports have today announced a new Manchester City Football School at JAIN Sports, JAIN Global Campus, owned by The JGI Group, one of India's leading educators. The launch represents the first step in JAIN Sports' journey, bringing a globally recognised football education programme into its high-performance ecosystem, according to a press release.

This collaboration will deliver a world-class football education programme that combines Manchester City's renowned playing philosophy with JAIN's commitment to nurturing India's emerging sports talent through high-quality coaching, academic excellence, state-of-the-art infrastructure and holistic student-athlete development.

The Football School will provide JAIN students with access to high-quality coaching and training methodologies that have contributed to Manchester City's success in English, European, and global competitions. The programme is designed to nurture young players both on and off the pitch, emphasising technical development, teamwork, leadership, and academic balance.

Commenting on the announcement, Jorgina Busquets, Managing Director - Football Education, Recreation & Partner Clubs at City Football Group, said, "We are pleased to partner with JAIN Sports to bring Manchester City's football education approach to more young players in India. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to helping young people grow through sport, both on and off the pitch. By combining our coaching expertise with JAIN's focus on student-athlete development, we aim to deliver a high-quality programme that supports both athletic progression and personal growth."

Located in Bangalore, JAIN Sports is a flagship initiative of The JGI Group, one of India's most respected education institutions with a 30-year legacy in sport. Backed by a proven track record of developing Olympians, Paralympians and international athletes, JAIN Sports is focused on building India's most inclusive and sustainable sports ecosystem.

With its ecosystem built around three distinct pillars: the high-performance academy, end-to-end talent management and a dedicated JAIN Foundation for access and inclusion, JAIN Sports operates with a long-term Vision 2036, underpinned by a structured, data-driven Long-Term Athlete Development (LTAD) model that supports athletes from grassroots participation through to elite and professional performance. And with the launch of the new Manchester City Football School, JAIN Sports takes its first step towards realising this vision.

Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Chairman, JGI Group, said, "Partnering with Manchester City marks a defining milestone in our journey to build India's most holistic sports ecosystem. Manchester City is globally renowned for its exceptional youth development pathways, cutting-edge coaching methodologies and a culture of excellence that produces champions on and off the field. This collaboration allows us to bring their world-class expertise and training philosophy directly to our young athletes in India."

"At JAIN Sports, our commitment is to 'Train. Grow. Inspire.' With Manchester City as our partner, we are confident of nurturing talent at scale, elevating aspirations and shaping future leaders who embody discipline, resilience and global sporting values."

The collaboration represents a significant step in developing young footballers in India, further reinforcing JAIN's reputation as a leader in sports education while providing students with unparalleled opportunities to develop within a professional football environment. (ANI)

