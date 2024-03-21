Kolkata, Mar 21 (PTI) India's Udayan Mane and Veer Ahlawat shared a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the Kolkata Challenge at Royal Calcutta Golf Club here on Thursday.

The Indian duo impressed on home soil, posting five under par rounds of 67, one shot clear of 11 others, including last week's Delhi Challenge winner John Parry.

Among some of the big names, Arjun Atwal shot 70 and SSP Chawrasia carded 74.

Mane mixed two birdies with one bogey on the front nine before adding four more birdies, including three in a row from the 15th, to set the pace from the morning starters.

The 33-year-old, who currently sits 17th on this season's TATA STEEL PGTI (Professional Golf Tour of India) Rankings, said accuracy off the tee was key to his strong start to the week.

Ahlawat carded three birdies and one eagle to go bogey-free and join countryman Mane at the top of the leaderboard late on day one.

Englishman Parry shared third place on four under par with countrymen Brandon Robinson-Thompson and Andrew Wilson, Frenchmen Robin Sciot-Siegrist and Andoni Etchenique, home favourite Akshay Sharma, Austrian Maximilian Steinlechner, Dane Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Swede Charlie Lindh and Dutchman Wil Besseling.

