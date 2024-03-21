European champions Italy takes on Venezuela with manager Luciano Spalletti aiming to get his team some much-needed game time ahead of a busy summer at the Euros. The Italians finished behind England in Group C of the European qualifiers and then knocked out Ukraine in the play-offs to book their place in the main event. The team has undergone some tough times in the past few years and their resurgence has been anticipated for long by their fans. Opponents Venezuela are in sublime form as they gear up for their Continental Cup. They are also looking good in the World Cup qualifiers, with a four spot in the standings. Italy versus Venezuela starts at 2:30 am IST. Dani Alves Granted Release on €1m Bail After Being Convicted of Rape; Passports Seized, Not Allowed to Leave Spain.

Italy will be without the services of Ciro Immobile, Gianluca Scamacca, and Domenico Berardi as the trio is rested. Bryan Cristante is injured and has been ruled out of this tie for Italy, while Francesco Acerbi has been replaced by Gianluca Mancini. Andrea Cambiaso, Raoul Bellanova, Michael Folorunsho. Tottenham Hotspur's Guglielmo Vicario could start in goal instead of the experienced Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Tomas Rincon, in midfield, is a veteran of Venezuela, having played in 131 international matches for the national team. Salomon Rondon and Darwin Machis will be the two forwards, with Cristian Casseres as the attacking option in the centre of the park. Given their experience, Yangel Herrera and Yeferson Soteldo will be a big miss for the South American team. Robinho to Serve Nine-year Prison Term for Rape After Brazil Courts Intervene, Ex-Manchester City Star Convicted in Italy.

When Is Italy vs Venezuela, International Friendly Match 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Italy lock horns against Venezuela in an international football-friendly match on Friday, March 22. The match will be played at the Chase Stadium in Florida and it will start at 2:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Italy vs Venezuela, International Friendly Match 2023?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast of this match available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India hence cannot watch Italy vs Venezuela live telecast on their TV sets . For Italy vs Venezuela live streaming details, read below.

Is Italy vs Venezuela International Friendly Match 2023, Live Online Streaming Available?

Sadly, there would be no live streaming of this match as well. Fans can nonetheless follow the score and live updates of this contest on the social media handles of both teams. Italy will be looking to try out different combination in this tie and may well end up drawing this tie.

