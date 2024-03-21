Portugal will face Sweden in an international friendly, with Roberto Martinez’s men looking to continue their impressive form. The Selecao head into the contest with wins in their last ten games. They dominated their Euro Qualifiers campaign, with their opponents hardly finding any opportunity for them to match their levels. They last met Sweden in 2020, a game they won by a 3-0 margin. Sweden on the other hand a torrid campaign and will not be featuring in this summer’s European Championship. They begin the era under the management of head coach Jon Dahl Tommason this evening and will be hoping for a bright start. Portugal versus Sweden starts at 1:15 AM IST. Robinho to Serve Nine-year Prison Term for Rape After Brazil Courts Intervene, Ex-Manchester City Star Convicted in Italy.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not part of Portugal's matchday squad as he is currently on holiday. They will also be without the services of Joao Cancelo, Joao Felix, Otavio, Ruben Neves, Vitinha, and Diogo Dalot. Bruno Fernandes will be the key man in midfield while Goncalo Ramos leads the attack. AC Milan's Rafael Leao will look to stretch the opposition's defence with his trademark runs from out wide. Bernardo Silva is set to occupy the slot on the right wing.

Victor Lindelof is the leader at the back for Sweden, and having played a run of games for Manchester United recently, he is hoping for a good game. Jesper Karlstrom is a key player missing out on the Sweden side owing to illness. Emil Forsberg and Dejan Kulusevski will look to combine down the right and create openings for the team. Viktor Gyokeres starts in the lone striker role.

When Is Portugal vs Sweden, International Friendly Match 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Portugal take on Sweden in an international friendly match on Friday, March 22. The match will be played at the Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques in Guimaraes, Portugal, starting at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Portugal vs Sweden, International Friendly Match 2023?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Portugal vs Sweden international friendly match. Fans can watch Portugal vs Sweden live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channel in India. For Portugal vs Sweden live streaming details, read below.

Is Portugal vs Sweden International Friendly Match 2023, Live Online Streaming Available?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide live streaming of this match. Fans in India can watch the Portugal vs. Sweden international friendly live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only for a subscription fee. Portugal has good depth in its squad and should secure a win here despite not playing many big names.

