Davangere, Oct 26 (PTI) Unseeded Indian Manish Sureshkumar pulled off a big upset when he ousted third seed compatriot Digvijay Pratap Singh to enter the singles quarterfinals of the ITF Davangere Open Men's World Tennis Tour here on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Manish edged past Digvijay 7-6(5) 7-6(2) in the pre-quarterfinals at the DTA courts.

Qualifier Madhwin Kamath, the junior national champion, too created a flutter when he dumped fourth seed Frenchman Florent Bax 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 6-4 in a match that lasted three hours and 13 minutes to reach the round of 8.

Bax was also the winner of the Ahmedabad leg of the ITF event.

Karan Singh showed sixth seed SD Prajwal Dev the door with a 6-1 6-4 victory but Ramkumar Ramanathan, winner of ITF

Dharwad leg, brushed aside the challenge of seventh seed Rishab Agarwal 6-0 6-3.

Results (Indian unless mentioned):

Singles Pre-quarterfinals: 8-Niki Poonacha beat Vishnu Vardhan 7-6(5) 7-6(1); 1-Nick Chappell (USA) beat Dev Javia 6-4 6-4; Karan Singh beat 6-SD Prajwal Dev 6-1 6-4; Ramkumar Ramanathan beat 7-Rishab Agarwal 6-0 6-3; 2-Bogdan Bobrov beat Mitsuki Wei Kang Leong (MAS) 6-4 7-6 (1); 5-Sidharth Rawat beat Q-Adil Kalyanpur 6-2 6-3; Manish Sureshkumar beat 3-Digvijay Pratap Singh 7-6(5) 7-6(2); Madhwin Kamath beat 4-Florent Bax (FRA) 7-6(4) 6-7(4) 6-4.

Doubles (Quarterfinals): 1-Purav Raja/Ramkumar Ramanathan beat Oges Theyjo Jaya Prakash/Madhwin Kamath 6-4 6-0; 4-Siddhant Banthia/Vishnu Vardhan beat Manish Ganesh/Suraj R Prabodh 6-3 6-4; 2-Bogdan Bobrov/Nick Chappell (USA) beat Ishaque Eqbal/Faisal Qamar 6-3 7-6(5); 3-Sai Karteek Reddy /Manish Sureshkumar beat Raghav Jaisinghani/Rishi Reddy 6-3 6-4.

