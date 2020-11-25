New Delhi, November 25: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condoled the demise of football legend Diego Maradona, saying that the Argentine showed why the sport of football is known as the "beautiful game".

Maradona passed away on Wednesday of a heart attack at the age of 60.

"Diego #Maradona, the legend has left us. He was a magician who showed us why football is called "The beautiful game. My condolences to his family, friends and fans. Gracias Argentina," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor also condoled the demise of Maradona, regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. "RIP #DiegoMaradona. God has reclaimed His hand," Tharoor tweeted. Also Read | Diego Maradona Dies at 60, All-Time Football Great Passes Away in Argentina’s Tigre City Due to Heart Attack.

The 60-year-old Maradona had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating his birthday, Goal.com reported. Maradona was hospitalised as he complained of regularly being fatigued. His tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot in Maradona's brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully.

As per a report in Goal.com, Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.

Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football.

He represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell's Old Boys as a player. Diego was considered the main player in taking Argentina to their second World Cup title in 1986. Diego Maradona Passes Away: Abhishek Bachchan, Anurag Kashyap, Nimrat Kaur Condole the Loss of the Football Legend.

With Maradona in their ranks, Argentina had defeated West Germany in the 1986 World Cup final. Maradona also coached Racing Club, Dorados, Gimnasia, and the Argentina national team.

