Nottingham (England), Nov 5 (AP) A mistake by Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez contributed to Aston Villa's 2-0 loss at Nottingham Forest on Sunday that brought an end to the visitors' six-match unbeaten run in the Premier League.

The World Cup-winning 'keeper attempted to save Forest midfielder Orel Mangala's long-range shot with his outstretched left hand and only succeeded in palming the ball over the goal line in the 47th minute.

That added to the fifth-minute opener by fullback Ola Aina from outside the area as Forest built on its strong home record at the City Ground.

Villa could have climbed into the top four with a win, but lost in the league for the first time since Sept. 3.

Forest earned a welcome clean sheet with Odysseas Vlachodimos, who joined in the summer from Benfica, in goal after U.S. international Matt Turner was dropped.

Villa right back Matty Cash went off just before the hour mark with a shoulder injury. (AP)

