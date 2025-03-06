Dubai [UAE], March 6 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the match officials for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai on Sunday, in which India will take on New Zealand.

The match is set to be the second Champions Trophy final between both these sides, with the first one dating back to 2000, when New Zealand won the title.

-On-field Umpires: Paul Reiffel & Richard Illingworth; Third Umpire: Joel Wilson; Fourth Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena; Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

Paul Reiffel was one of the on-field umpires in the South Africa-New Zealand semi-final in Lahore, while Richard Illingworth was part of the action in the India-Australia semi-final in Dubai.

Four-time ICC Umpire of the Year Illingworth also stood in the final of the most recent ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2023, as well as the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, and umpired in the Group A match between the two finalists, which India won by 44 runs.

India beat Australia by four wickets in an engaging contest in the first semi-final to book their spot in the final. New Zealand won by 50 runs in a high-scoring match in another heartburn for South Africa.

The final between India and New Zealand will begin at 1:00 pm GST at the Dubai International Stadium. (ANI)

