Inter Milan will be facing Cavalier in the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 first leg at home this evening. The team has played twice in the MLS so far, winning one and drawing the other contest. Javier Mascherano’s side are heading into the game on the back of a 4-1 win over Houston Dynamo. They were undone by Monterrey in this competition last season and the hosts will be keen to learn from that campaign. Cavalier are in this stage for the very first time in their history and their form has been decent in recent weeks. Being a non-MLS side, the team will need to up their game should they wish to make a contest here. FIFA World Cup 2026: Coldplay to Perform at First-Ever WC Final Half-Time Show.

Ian Fray is eligible to feature for Inter Miami after seeing red in Inter Miami’s last game. Fafa Picault and Marcelo Weigandt have hamstring injuries and may not feature for the club. Lionel Messi should return to the starting lineup after being rested by Inter Miami. His combination play with Luis Suarez will be a key here. Sergio Busquets should oversee the central midfield for the team.

Byran Oneil and Shaquille Stein should form the striker partnership for Cavalier as they line up in a 5-3-2 formation. Shad San Millan, Shamar Watson, and Dwayne Atkinson will secure the attacking responsibility in the final third. Vino Barclett in goal will expect a busy day at work considering he comes up against a side that can score for fun.

When is Inter Miami vs Cavalier SC, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time in IST and Venue Details

Inter Miami take on Sporting Kansas City in the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 on Wednesday, February 26. The Inter Miami vs Cavalier SC match is set to be played at the Chase Stadium and it has a scheduled time of 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Once Again? Rumors of MLS Side Making Offer to CR7 to Rival Argentine Star: Report.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Cavalier SC, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner available for the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 in India. Viewers in India will not be able to watch the Inter Miami vs Cavalier SC live telecast in India on their TV sets. For Inter Miami vs Cavalier SC online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Cavalier SC, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Match?

Although, the live telecast viewing option is not available in India, fans in India can still watch Inter Miami vs Cavalier SC CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass, that costs Rs 69. Expect an Inter Miami dominance with the team securing an easy win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2025 07:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).