New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Lauding Praveen Kumar, who won a silver medal in the Tokyo Paralympics on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was a result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication.

Kumar clinched the silver medal in the men's high jump T64 event of the Paralympics, taking the country's medal haul to 11 in the ongoing Games.

Also Read | 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Praveen Kumar Clinches Silver Medal in Men’s T64 High Jump, Creates a New Asian Record.

Competing in his debut Paralympics, Kumar (18) set a new Asian record with a 2.07-metre jump to finish behind Great Britain's Jonathan Broom-Edwards, who notched up his season's best of 2.10 metre for the gold.

"Proud of Praveen Kumar for winning the Silver medal at the #Paralympics. This medal is the result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for his future endeavours," Modi said in a tweet.

Also Read | How to Watch Venezuela vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers CONMEBOL Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of Football Game Score Updates on TV.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)