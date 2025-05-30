Mullanpur, May 30 (PTI) Mumbai Indians earned a IPL Qualifier 2 berth with a hard-fought 20-run win over Gujarat Titans here on Friday.

The Hardik Pandya-led side will face Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad on June 1.

Also Read | IPL: A Look at Most Sixes by Batters in Indian Premier League, From Chris Gayle to Rohit Sharma; Check Full List.

Former skipper Rohit Sharma's 81 off 50 balls was the cornerstone of MI's competitive 228 for five, with good support from Suryakumar Yadav (33).

For GT, Prasidh Krishna and R Sai Kishore took two wickets each.

Also Read | What Happens if GT vs MI Eliminator is Washed Out? Which Team Qualifies for IPL 2025 Qualifier 2?.

The Titans mounted a good chase manned by in-form B Sai Sudharsan (80, 49b, 10x4, 1x6) and Washington Sundar (48, 24b).

But they could only muster 208 for six in full quota of 20 overs.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians: 228/5 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 81, Jonny Bairstow 47, Suryakumar Yadav 33; R Sai Kishore 2/42) beat Gujarat Titans: 208/6 in 20 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 80, Washington Sundar 48; Jasprit Bumrah 1/27).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)