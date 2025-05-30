Gujarat Titans (GT) and five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will face each other in the Eliminator match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The high-voltage encounter between Gujarat and Mumbai will be held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh. The winner of the Eliminator match between both sides will meet Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have qualified for the IPL 2025 finals after defeating PBKS in Qualifier 1 by eight wickets. How Many Indian Premier League Finals RCB Have Played Till Now As They Enter IPL 2025 Playoffs.

Shubman Gill leads Gujarat in IPL 2025, while Hardik Pandya is the skipper of the five-time champions this season. Notably, some of the IPL 2025 games were washed away due to rain. For instance, Kolkata Knight Riders' must-win match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 17 was washed out due to rain. That also ended KKR's hopes of reaching the playoffs. Meanwhile, fans eager to know what happens if the GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match is washed out due to rain or a wet outfield will get all the information here.

What Happens if Rain Interrupts GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Match?

The IPL 2025 play-off games, including the Eliminator match, have an additional time of 120 minutes. For league stage matches, it was 60 minutes, but it was changed to 120 minutes after a brief pause due to India-Pakistan tensions. If the GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match in Chandigarh is interrupted due to rain, match officials will try to have as much action as possible. The duration of the Eliminator clash can be shortened depending on the cut-off time provided. A minimum of five overs should be bowled for each side to get the result; otherwise, the match will be abandoned.

Is There A Reserve Day For GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Match?

No, there is no reserve day if the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Eliminator match is washed out due to rain or a wet outfield. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Enter IPL 2025 Final; Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma and Phil Salt Shine As RCB Thrash Punjab Kings by Eight Wickets in Qualifier 1.

Which Team Qualifies for IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 in Case of A Washout During GT vs MI Eliminator Match?

If the GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator match is washed out due to rain and witnesses no result, the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans will advance to Qualifier 2 due to their higher rank in the points table after the end of the league stages. Gujarat finished in third place in the standings with 18 points. Five-time champions MI ended in the fourth position with 16 points to their name.

