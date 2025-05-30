The Indian Premier League (IPL) has witnessed many milestones and historic records since the inaugural edition in 2008. One such milestone is the most sixes in the history of the showpiece event, which also ignites the crowd's passion when a batter hits a towering six. These explosive shots are not merely about adding runs to the scoreboard, but they show the class of a batter and his power, timing and aggressive intent. Each shot sailing into the stands has somehow changed the momentum of an IPL match. Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Player After Chris Gayle To Hit 300 or More Sixes in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator Match.

The ability to hit consistent sixes in the IPL is a prize for any IPL franchise, and players who possess this skill often become fan favourites. From seasoned veterans to raw talents, batters across the IPL tournament have tried to dominate the bowlers with their big power hitting. Their efforts speak volumes about their dominance and impact against some of the world-class bowlers in the prestigious tournament. On that note, take a look at the top five batters with the most sixes in the Indian Premier League history. Virat Kohli Scripts Record of Scoring Most Runs by a Player Against a Single Team in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 Match.

Most Sixes in IPL

Names Sixes Chris Gayle 357 Rohit Sharma 302 Virat Kohli 291 MS Dhoni 264 AB de Villiers 251

Legendary cricketer Chris Gayle is the only batter to smash 350 or more sixes in the Indian Premier League. Behind him is veteran batter Rohit Sharma, who has smashed more than 300 maximums in the showpiece event. Sharma is the only Indian batter with 300 sixes. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli is ranked third with 291 sixes to his name.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2025 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).