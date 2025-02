Nagpur (Maharashtra)[India], February 5 (ANI): Shri Rajendra High School (Mahal) were in fine form as they beat the Reliance Foundation School Team by a margin of 426 runs in a league match of the MI Junior Interschool Cricket Tournament in Nagpur on Wednesday.

After opting to bat, Shri Rajendra High School got off to a flyer as openers Padmakar Nair and Aariz Khan notched up a 111-run opening stand before Aariz was dismissed for 43. Padmakar and Kaustubh Choudhary then registered a staggering 319-run partnership, with Padmakar scoring a marauding double century while Kaustubh ended up with 150 runs. Aric Chouhan's 12-ball 35 ensured that Shri Rajendra High School ended their 40 overs with 470 runs on the board.

In the face of a formidable target of 471 runs, Reliance Foundation School Team were dismantled by the bowling of Mimoh Meshram (5/28) and Deep Donode (3/14). Reliance Foundation School Team eventually were bundled out inside 9 overs for just 44 runs, handing Shri Rajendra High School a 426-run victory. In the Girls' U-15 matches, Shri Rajendra High School registered a commanding 9-wicket victory over St. Joseph Convent High School. After opting to bat, fine cameos by opener Aliza Anthony (33) and Anugya Lawrence (29) guided St. Joseph Convent High School to a total of 117 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs. Chasing a target of 118 runs, opener Veera Donode's unbeaten knock of 66 sealed a decisive win for Shri Rajendra High School.

Brief Scores:

Boys' U-14:Podar International School (Besa) 187/2 in 35 overs (Nagesh Umale 104 n.o, Malhhar Dhuraad 30, Viraj Kapgate 29 n.o) bt The Royal Gondwana Public School (Gotadpanjari Vela Hari) all out 184 in 38.3 overs (Siddharth Namsani 34, Darshan Thorkar 32, Siddharth Gupta 25, Anshuman Verulkar 23; Atharva Chaudhari 2/26, Aarush Bachewar 2/27, Malhhar Dhuraad 2/39). School Of Scholars (Hingna District) 100/3 in 15.5 overs (Atharva Patel 69; Yajat Anturkar 2/21) bt Kurveys New Model Public School (Shraddhanand Peth) all out 99 in 25.5 overs (Arnav Kharwade 33; A V Patel 5/17, Anshit 4/17). Centre Point School (Seminary Hill Katol Road) 168/6 in 34.5 overs (Nirmay Fuke 31, Arnav Mehta 29, Shantanu Shelke 27 n.o, Pratham Singhania 22; Dhairya Armorikar 4/19) bt Bhavans BP Vidyamandir (Srikrishna Nagar) 167/6 in 40 overs (Dhairya Armorikar 78; Faizan Syed 2/21, Nirmay Fuke 2/31). Centre Point School (Wardhaman Nagar) 241/5 in 40 overs (Aayaan Batra 105, Divyansh Mishra 86; Viraj Saraf 3/47) bt The South Public School (Manewada Road) all out 28 in 7.3 overs (Shourya Jain 7/7, Niket Shah 3/12). Boys' U-16:Shri Rajendra High School (Mahal) 470/5 in 40 overs (Padmakar Nair 200, Kaustubh Choudhary 150, Aariz Khan 43, Aric Chouhan 35; Gaurav Chambhare 2/90, Adwait Dhoble 2/98) bt Reliance Foundation School Team all out 44 in 8.1 overs (Mimoh Meshram 5/28, Deep Donode 3/14). Podar International School (Besa) 327/8 in 40 overs (Bhuvan Dumbhere 81, Devansh Nimbalkar 57, Kush Sharma 34, Arnav Lunge 33, Kanishk Jamuar 24, Abhishek Jadhav 20 n.o; Dhairya Yadav 3/49) bt Somalvar High School 111/9 in 40 overs (Krishna Saratkar 48; Bhuvan Dumbhere 2/12, Arnesh Golghate 2/24). The Royal Gondwana Public School (Gotadpanjari Vela Hari) 141/5 in 33.3 overs (Deep Bang 56, Priyans P 35 n.o; Laksh Sangar 2/16, Riyansh Gupta 2/23) bt Centre Point School (Seminary Hill Katol Road) all out 140 in 29.2 overs (Riyansh Gupta 81; Smit Hatwade 5/17, Manishwar Reddy 3/23). Lalitha Public School (Ring Road Wardhaman Nagar) 95/4 in 15.3 overs (Yatharth Shahu 42 n.o; Siddhant Akhare 3/28) bt Centre Point School (Dabha) all out 94 in 25.5 overs (Shivansh Jichkar 30; Yatharth Shahu 3/14, Jasdeep Bakshi 3/21). Girls' U-15:Shri Rajendra High School (Mahal) 118/1 in 11.4 overs (Veera Donode 66 n.o) bt St. Joseph Convent High School (Mohan Nagar) 117/7 in 20 overs (Aliza Anthony 33, Anugya Lawrence 29; Lavanya Nipane 2/15). Bhavans BP Vidyamandir (Srikrishna Nagar) 59/0 in 6 overs (Rashi Shah 22 n.o) bt The South Public School (Manewada Road) all out 55 in 17.3 overs (Manish Panpalia 4/11, Rashi Shah 3/14). (ANI)

