Newcastle United will have the chance to reach their second Carabao Cup final in three seasons, when they take on Arsenal in the second leg of their semi-final tie. The Magpies have a 2-0 advantage heading into the tie after their superlative performance at the Emirates. They currently are sixth in the points table and the kind of form they are in; they could well enter the top four place. Opponents Arsenal decimated Manchester City 5-1 recently and if there is one team that can make a comeback here, it is the Gunners. Newcastle United versus Arsenal will be streamed on the FanCode app from 1:30 AM IST. Trent Alexander-Arnold To Miss Liverpool’s Carabao Cup 2024–25 Semifinal Second Leg vs Tottenham Hotspur Due to Injury.

Harry Barnes, Jamaal Lascelles, Callum Wilson, and Nick Pope are all likely to miss out for Newcastle United. Alexander Isak is one of the in-form strikers in Europe and his presence in the final third gives the home side hope. Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy will create the chances for the Swedish forward. Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes will try and wrestle control of the game in midfield.

Arsenal will be without the services of Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Ben White, and Takehiro Tomiyasu. Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli, and Leandro Trossard form the front three for the visitors. Thomas Partey, Declan Rice, and skipper Martin Odegaard will need to be at their very best in modified considering the tough challenge posed by the Magpies.

When is Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Carabao Cup 2024–25 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Newcastle United will look to maintain their good form in EFL and want to either win or draw their semifinal leg 2 clash against Arsenal on Thursday, February 6. St. James' Park, Newcastle, England will host the Newcastle United vs Arsenal match, which has a scheduled start time of 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Carabao Cup 2024–25 Football Match?

Sadly, there would be no live telecast available of the Newcastle United vs Arsenal match in EFL Cup 2024-25. This is because the Carabao Cup 2024-25 has no official broadcast partner in India. Hence fans in India will not be able to watch the Newcastle United vs Arsenal match on any TV channel. For the Newcastle United vs Arsenal online viewing option, read below. Rodrigo Bentancur Provides Positive Update After Suffering Injury in Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Carabao Cup 2024-25 Semifinal Match, Says ‘All Good Guys’.

How to Get Live Streaming of Newcastle United vs Arsenal, Carabao Cup 2024–25 Football Match?

FanCode is the official broadcast partner of the Carabao Cup 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Newcastle United vs Arsenal match live streaming online on the FanCode app and website but fans would need to purchase a match pass for the same. Newcastle United will dominate this game and could secure a 1-0 win here.

