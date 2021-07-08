New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The Sports Ministry has put in "abeyance" the recognition it granted to Indian Style Wrestling Association of India (ISWAI), saying the sports body does not have affiliation from the world governing body, the UWW.

The Sports Ministry had, in March this year, recognised ISWAI as a national federation for running the affairs of mud wrestling, the traditional style of the sport (Dangal).

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had challenged the decision, asserting that the step was in violation of the Sports Code.

The WFI had argued that ISWAI does not fulfil the criteria laid out in the Sports Code 2011 and there can't be two federations to manage one sport in the country.

The Ministry in its letter, dated June 30, conveyed to the ISWAI that they are putting on hold the NSF status granted to them.

"One of the conditions of the government recognition as per National Sports Development Code of India, 2011 is that where an international federation for the sports exists, the national federation must be affiliated to the respective international federation.

"It is observed that ISWAI does not have the recognition of the concerned international federation i.e UWW," the ministry letter, a copy of which is in possession of PTI, stated.

"In view of the above, it has been decided to keep in abeyance this ministry's letter of even number dated 08.03.2021 regarding grant of recognition to ISWAI as NSF till ISWAI gets the affiliation of the UWW."

Reacting to the development, WFI said they welcome the decision.

"Look, the ministry may have put the recognition on hold only but we are glad our objection was taken note of. And they are not going to get the UWW recognition because we are already affiliated by them," WFI Assistant secretary Vinod Tomar told PTI.

"We have held two mud-wrestling Nationals and are ready for the third, which will be held after the Olympics. You will be surprised to know that they (ISWAI) have themselves set up an international body, so how will they get affiliation from UWW," he said.

It was WFI that had pointed out to the ministry that Clause 3.15 of the Code says that the NSF should have affiliations from world governing body and in this case, the UWW recognises WFI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)