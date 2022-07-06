Birmingham [UK], July 6 (ANI): Warwickshire County Cricket Club announced on Wednesday that England all-rounder Moeen Ali has signed a three-year deal to represent the club in white-ball cricket.

Born in Sparkhill, Birmingham, the 35-year-old is also available for red-ball cricket with a pay-as-you-play clause included in his deal.

Ali returns to the Club where he started his professional cricketing journey as a 15-year-old.

The left-handed batter and right-arm spinner developed through the Warwickshire Academy and Second XI ranks, striking a half-century on his first-class and County Championship debuts.

Since being at New Road, Ali has become an international star representing England around the world, whilst also being a regular at the Indian Premier League.

The 2015 Ashes and 2019 ICC men's Cricket World Cup-winning team member has made 228 appearances for England (64 Tests, 119 ODIs and 49 T20Is) scoring 5,470 runs (eight centuries) and taking 318 wickets.

Ali returns to Edgbaston looking to add to those tallies, whilst also captaining Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred.

Ali said: "I am delighted to return home to Edgbaston. I was born and raised just a few miles away from the stadium, with my life always centred around Birmingham."

"When the opportunity presented itself, it was a decision I could not say no to and I believe I have unfinished business at the Bears."

"I am incredibly excited to be back and to play in front of the best atmosphere in world cricket. It is a place that has so much history and players always have memories and stories of playing here. I am looking forward to contributing and being part of hopefully something special."

Director of Cricket Paul Farbrace said: "Mo is a huge signing for Warwickshire and a real statement of intent for our ambitions. Mo is someone I have known for many years and is a leader on and off the pitch. The experience he will bring to the club will be pivotal in our development as a team."

"He says himself that he has unfinished business at Warwickshire and I'm sure the members and supporters will be excited to see Mo back as a Bear." (ANI)

