Monaco, Aug 7 (AP) Monaco was frustrated in a 1-1 draw with Nantes in the French league's season-opening game.

Desperate defending earned the visitor a point as Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont saved from Aurelien Tchouameni as the ball ricocheted around the penalty area on Friday.

Monaco finished third last season and made a number of summer signings in its bid to win its first league title since 2017. German goalkeeper Alexander Nübel failed to impress on his league debut following his loan move from Bayern Munich, and Dutch striker Myron Boadu, who joined from Alkmaar, should have scored early on when he missed an open goal.

Gelson Martins stretched to reach Brazilian defender Caio Henrique's cross for the opener in the 14th.

Manaco played with more intent, though it failed to build on its possession, and Jean-Charles Castelletto equalized for Nantes in the 42nd with a header to a corner. Nübel, who failed to break through at Bayern last season, remained rooted to his line.

Martins came closest in a second half of few chances before Lafont secured Nantes a point.

Paris Saint-Germain visits Troyes on Saturday and defending champion Lille plays Metz on Sunday. (AP)

