It the day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and the mega-event is almost at its business end. For India, there are three medal events that could add to the tally. We have Aditi Ashok who can win a silver medal, whereas Bajrang Punia will fight for a bronze medal. Neeraj Chopra will be eyeing to strike gold for India. So far India has won five medals in the Tokyo Olympics and is yet to win a gold medal. Day 14 witnessed a few disappointments and heartbreaks for none of the athletes won any medals. In fact, the biggest disappointment came in from the Indian women's hockey team who lost the bronze medal to Great Britain. Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2020 Recap of August 06: Check Out India’s Medal Tally and All Event Results.

The Indian women's hockey team lost 3-4 against Great Britain and lost the chance to clinch yet another medal. Whereas, Bajrang Punia lost 5-12 to Haji Aliyev. The match was quite a one-sided encounter. The last event for the day was the 4x400 relay race which also failed to qualify for the finals. India finished fourth in their men's 4x400 relay round 1 (heat 1) and thus failed to qualify for the finals. On day 15, Bajrang Punia will take on Russia's Gadzhimurad Rashidov in the Men’s Freestyle 65kg Bronze Medal Match. Neeraj Chopra and Punia's match will be held in the afternoon. Whereas Aditi Ashok's match will begin at 4.48 am IST. Diksha Dagar will also be playing early morning but she is not in contention for a medal.

Needless to say that the fans are keeping their fingers crossed for these three medal events. The closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be held on August 8, 2021.