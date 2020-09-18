London, Sep 18 (AP) The Kremlin Cup tennis tournament has been canceled because of a rising number of coronavirus cases in Moscow, the ATP and WTA tours have said.

The men's tournament had been scheduled to start Oct. 19, with the women's event set for the following week.

The ATP and WTA tours issued a joint statement saying the cancellation "follows a recent increase in the COVID-19 infection rate in Moscow."

"As mandated by the Moscow City Administration, the event will no longer be permitted to go ahead in 2020," the statement said.

However, the ATP's St. Petersburg Open is still set to go ahead with a start date of Oct. 12. (AP)

