Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC on Friday announced that it has signed young goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa for the upcoming season.

The 22-year-old joins the franchise on a contract that will keep him at the club until 2024.

A graduate of the Shillong Lajong FC Academy, Lachenpa signed a professional contract with the Meghalaya-based club in 2015.

The Sikkemese shot-stopper made 24 appearances during his four seasons there, before signing for fellow I-League club Real Kashmir in 2019.

A regular starter in Real Kashmir's fourth-placed finish last season in the I-League, Lachenpa impressed as he kept 8 clean sheets in 19 appearances across all competitions, conceding only 17 goals in the process.

He will join goalkeeper Amrinder Singh in the goalkeeping contingent.

"It's a proud moment for me, taking the next step of my career and committing my future to a club of Mumbai City's stature. I've enjoyed my football and my journey so far but I'm only getting started," Lachpena was quoted as saying in a media release.

"I know I have to work harder and I am really looking forward to working with and learning from my teammates. It's a huge challenge and an even bigger opportunity for me and I am ready to give it my all," he added.

Head coach, Sergio Lobera said, Phurba was one of the best goalkeepers in the I-League last season.

"He is young and has tremendous potential to improve a lot in the future. Phurba's reflexes and command during the games is something that caught our eye, and we are hoping he can continue his development here at Mumbai City," he added.

