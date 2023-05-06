Chennai, May 6 (PTI) Mumbai Indians managed a below-par 139 for 8 against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match here on Saturday. Skipper Rohit Sharma (0) failed to score for the second game in a row as Nehal Wadhera's 64 off 51 balls was the only saving grace, while Suryakumar Yadav's 26 off 22 balls was the second-best score. 'Fastest Ball in Cricket History by A Spinner?' Speedometer Shows Maheesh Theekshana Clocks 152kph During CSK vs IPL 2023 Match, Netizens React.

For CSK, pacers Deepak Chahar (2/18 in 3 overs), Tushar Deshpande (2/26 in 4 overs) and Matheesha Pathirana (3/15 in 4 overs) were all among wickets.

Brief Scores: MI 139/8 in 20 overs (Nehal Wadhera 64, Deepak Chahar 2/18, Tushar Deshpande 2/26, Matheesha Pathirana 3/15 ) vs CSK.

