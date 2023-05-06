The accuracy of speedometer in cricket games has been questioned on several occasions. Sometimes it has been seen that the lengths influence the speed of the ball recorded. One such incident was spotted during the CSK vs MI high voltage clash in the IPL 2023. In the third ball of the 13th over of Maheesh Theekshana which Tristan Stubbs pushed towards long on, the speedometer read 152.0 Kph. Fans noticing this immediately took to twitter and shared their thoughts on the 'Fastest Ball By A Spinner'.

152 Kph ball From Maheesh Theekshana

Speedometer showed one of the ball from Theekshana as 152 Kph. pic.twitter.com/w14xXI7lHL — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 6, 2023

Speedometer Drunk

Speedometer drunk kya ?🤣 No way teekshana bowled 152km — हर्षित// Rohit Out (@Italymeraghar) May 6, 2023

Fastest Ball in Cricket History by A Spinner

Maheesh Theekshana just clocked 152KPH, The fastest ball in cricket history by a spinner🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/b5jvwesehq — ` Frustrated CSKian (@kurkureter) May 6, 2023

Unbeilevable

Theekshana just bowled a ball of 152kph speed 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4uniN1tJ5E — Pratham. (@76thHundredWhxn) May 6, 2023

Shocking

