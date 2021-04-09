Chennai, Apr 9 (PTI) Sent into bat, Mumbai Indians scored 159 for nine against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of the 14th edition of the IPL here on Friday.

Medium pacer Harshal Patel was the wrecker-in-chief for RCB, finishing with the excellent figures of 5/27.

Opener Chris Lynn top-scored for defending champions MI with a 35-ball 49 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium after Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to field.

Suryakumar Yadav contributed 31 off 23 balls while Ishan Kishan made 28 in only 19 deliveries.

Mohammed Siraj gave away just 22 runs in his quota of four overs.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 159/9 in 20 overs (Chris Lynn 49, Suryakumar Yadav 31; Harshal Patel 5/27).

