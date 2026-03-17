Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Star India batter Rohit Sharma has hit the ground running ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 edition. The Mumbai Indians (MI) batter has joined the five-time champions' squad and has started practising.

In a video posted by Rohit Sharma on Instagram, the 38-year-old batter can be seen practising his trademark big shots in a Mumbai Indians training jersey.

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Sharma has won six IPL titles, including one with Deccan Chargers and five as captain of the Mumbai-based franchise, making him the joint most successful captain in the tournament's history.

The veteran opener joined Mumbai in 2011 and became captain in 2013. Sharma then took MI to their maiden IPL title in his first season as captain and went on to lead MI for 11 years before he was replaced by star all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the 2024 season.

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Rohit is also MI's top scorer and one of only four batters with more than 6000 runs in the IPL. Sharma's best IPL season with the bat was in 2013, when he scored 538 runs in MI's title-winning campaign.

In 2015, Rohit was the Player of the Final as Mumbai beat Chennai Super Kings to win their second IPL title. MI went on to win the IPL in 2017, 2019 and 2020 under Rohit's leadership.

On Monday, MI officially commenced pre-season training, marking the first session of the upcoming 2026 campaign.

Head coach Mahela Jayawardene led the session on the ground, joined by bowling coaches Paras Mhambrey and Lasith Malinga, fielding coach Carl Hopkinson, and the full strength and conditioning and physiotherapy support teams, according to a release.

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2026 season:

Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat. (ANI)

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