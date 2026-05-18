Sports News | Mushfiqur Rahim Hits 14th Test Century, Completes 16,000 International Runs

Sylhet [Bangladesh], May 18 (ANI): Bangladesh's veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim scored his 14th Test century during Day 3 of the second Test match against Pakistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium here on Monday.

With this ton, he overtook Mominul Haque to score the most Test hundreds by a Bangladeshi batter in the traditional format.

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Playing his 102nd Test match, Rahim reached the milestone with a boundary on the third delivery of the 85th over by Mohammad Abbas. He received a standing ovation from his teammates in the dressing room and from the crowd.

During his 137-run knock in the second innings, Rahim also completed his 16,000 runs in international cricket. He also became the first Bangladesh cricketer to achieve this feat. He now has 16,058 runs in all three formats combined.

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The 39-year-old Rahim is also the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in Test cricket, with 6763 runs. He hit 12 fours and a six during his big knock in Sylhet.

Bangladesh has set a big 437-run target for the visitors in the second Test. The hosts are looking for a clean sweep of the two-match Test series after winning the opener by 104 runs in Dhaka.

Rahim also played a big role in Bangladesh's win in the first Test, where he made a crucial 71 in the first innings and contributed 22 runs in the second innings.

Having retired from T20Is in 2022 and ODIs in 2025 after the ICC Champions Trophy, Rahim is only playing Test cricket at the moment. He has 29 half-centuries under his name in Test cricket as well.

Earlier, Pakistan invited the hosts to bat first, and they made 278 with the help of wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das's century. His 126 runs came at an astonishing strike rate of 79.25 with the help of 16 fours and a couple of sixes.

Khurram Shahzad took four wickets, whereas Abbas grabbed three wickets to restrict the hosts to a low total in the first innings.

Pakistan replied with 232 after a fighting knock from the comeback man, Babar Azam (68 off 84 balls). Sajid Khan also contributed with a quick 38 with the help of four sixes and a couple of fours.

Taijul Islam and Nahid Rana took three wickets each, whereas Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz shared the rest of the wickets among them to help Bangladesh take a 46-run lead.

Now, the hosts will be hopeful of taking 10 wickets within the next two days to win this match and complete the whitewash of the home series. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)