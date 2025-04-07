Buenos Aires, Apr 7 (PTI) India finished outside the medals in the only final of competition day five in the ISSF World Cup here, as R. Narmada Nithin ended up sixth and Sonam Uttam Maskar eighth in the women's 10m air rifle event.

China's teenaged reigning junior world champion Wang Zifei won gold, the nation's third of the tournament, ahead of Tokyo Olympian Eunji Kwon of Korea. Paris Olympic bronze medallist Audrey Gogniat of Switzerland won bronze.

Also Read | PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025, Chandigarh Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Qualification in such a top field was not easy. Narmada however, continued her consistent run this season to log a credible 632.8 for a fourth-place finish shooting in the first relay.

Sonam qualified from the second relay for a second successive ISSF final, clinching seventh spot with a 631.6, beating American Olympic medallist Mary Tucker, who took the final qualifying spot, on more inner 10s.

Also Read | PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 22.

Both Indians shot quite well in the final as well but given the overall high standard of shooting, and with Wang finishing just 0.3 off the world record, they could not finish on the podium.

Narmada went out sixth, just 0.1 behind the fifth-placed athlete.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)