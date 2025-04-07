Hosts Punjab Kings are gearing up to lock horns with a struggling Chennai Super Kings in their next match of the Indian Premier League 2025. Both sides have lost the last match they played, so understandably, they will have an urge to get back to winning ways. The urge must be seen more among CSK players, as they are going through a poor patch, suffering from three consecutive losses. The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match is the 22nd fixture of the tournament, fourth for Punjab and fifth for Chennai. This is scheduled to be CSK's only second away game of the season. Punjab Kings Youngster Musheer Khan Keeps Star Rajasthan Royals Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal's Request, Mimics Captain Shreyas Iyer After PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Hosts Punjab Kings had a rocking start to their IPL 2025 campaign, under new captain Shreyas Iyer. They won their first two games in style, however, they suffered a defeat in their last match, and that was a big one, losing by a good 50 runs against Rajasthan Royals. Visitors Chennai Super Kings had an unusual start to their IPL 2025 campaign. After winning the first match against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians, they didn't win a single game, losing three back-to-back now. The first and the third ones in particular were big ones, troubling the NRR. Rajasthan Royals Beat Punjab Kings by 50 Runs in IPL 2025; Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jofra Archer Shine for RR As PBKS Suffer Their First Loss in Season 18.

PBKS vs CSK Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings have had 30 matches so far in the IPL. In terms of head-to-head record, PBKS have 14 wins, CSK have an edge with 16 wins.

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Shreyas Iyer Noor Ahmad Yuzvendra Chahal MS Dhoni Arshdeep Singh Ravindra Jadeja

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Key Battles

Shreyas Iyer is the highest run-getter for PBKS this season. The captain needs to take a lot of responsibility in this match against CSK bowlers too. Iyer needs to be careful about Noor Ahmad, who has already scalped 10 wickets and holds the purple cap. MS Dhoni has been batting too little, too slow, and getting small runs. Battling Yuzvendra Chahal will be a tough job for him, having been troubled by quality spinners in the past. It's a test for Chahal too, who has only one wicket in the three matches he played. Arshdeep Singh, the Indian pacer has six wickets in three matches, his job must be to carefully scalp Ravindra Jadeja in the last overs, otherwise, CSK can boost runs.

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, Mohali District, Punjab on April 8. The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the PBKS vs CSK live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but would require a subscription for the same. Ravi Ashwin’s YouTube Channel To Stop Featuring CSK's IPL 2025 Reviews and Previews After Facing Criticism Over Panelist Questioning Franchise’s Decision To Sign Noor Ahmad.

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Impact Players

Both Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings need to focus on impact players in this game. Priyansh Arya can be the choice for PBKS if the chase, else Yuzvendra Chahal might be the one. Pacer Matheesha Pathirana can be used as a quality impact player by CSK as his variations with the new ball can trouble the top order of opponents.

