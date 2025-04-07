Punjab Kings are gearing up to host a struggling Chennai Super Kings in their upcoming match of the Indian Premier League 2025. The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match is the 22nd fixture of the tournament, fourth for Punjab and fifth for Chennai. This is scheduled to be CSK's only second away game of the season. Hosts Punjab Kings had a rocking start to their IPL 2025 campaign, under new captain Shreyas Iyer. They won their first two games in style, however, they suffered a defeat in their last match, losing by 50 runs against Rajasthan Royals at home. Visitors Chennai Super Kings had a strange start to their IPL 2025 campaign. After winning the first match against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians, they have lost three back-to-back now. PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 22.

Both sides have lost the last match they played, so understandably, they will have an urge to get back to winning ways. The urge must be seen more among CSK players, as they are going through a poor patch, suffering from three consecutive losses. PBKS and CSK have met each other in 30 matches so far in the IPL. In terms of head-to-head record, Punjab have 14 wins, whilke Chennai have 16 wins.

Chandigarh Weather Live

The Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match will be hosted in New Chandigarh's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, in Mohali District, Punjab. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Tuesday, April 8. The weather in Kolkata for the match is expected to be cool and pleasant, ideal for cricket, with no chances of rain in the forecast. The temperature is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius during match start, but might dip to 25 degrees Celsius by 11 PM. Rajasthan Royals Beat Punjab Kings by 50 Runs in IPL 2025; Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jofra Archer Shine for RR As PBKS Suffer Their First Loss in Season 18.

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

If the last match is to be taken into account, the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium pitch is expected to be a batting-friendly wicket for the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match. The venue is very new, having hosted only six IPL matches before this one. Three times the team batting first has won, while thrice the ones chasing the target. But seeing the first match of IPL 2025 held here, the teams should aim to bat first and post big totals.

