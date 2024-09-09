Mumbai, September 10: Olympian Srihari Nataraj, freestyle specialist Aneesh Gowda and the promising Harshita Jayaram will be some of the frontline swimmers in action during the 77th Senior National Aquatic Championships, beginning here Tuesday. The tournament, concluding on September 15, is crucial for Indian swimmers as the ‘A' Qualification mark for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics is up for grabs. Indian Contingent of Paris Paralympics 2024 Receives Rousing Welcome at Indira Gandhi International Airport (Watch Video).

Karnataka are the defending champions in the event which will see participation of over 500 swimmers from 31 states. Nataraj, who competed in the 100m backstroke in the recent Paris Olympics, said he was looking to give his best in the meet.

“I am looking forward to being in my best form and I will be vying for gold in all my events and make use of the home advantage,” said Nataraj, a national record holder in 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke.

Swimming Federation of India Secretary General Monal Chokshi said: "I am confident the Indian swimmers will make use of the International facility and take advantage to surpass the previous year's performance."

The first day will see competitions in 400m freestyle, 200m breast stroke, Nataraj's pet event 100m backstroke, 50m butterfly and 4x100m medley relay.

