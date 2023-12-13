Chennai, Dec 13 (PTI) Defending champion Amee Kamani (Madhya Pradesh) will be facing off Anupama Ramachandran (Tamil Nadu) for the women's 15-Red snooker crown in the National Billiards & Snooker Championships here.

During the semi-finals on Wednesday, Amee overcame last year's runner-up Keerthana Pandian of Karnataka, beating her 3-0.

Anupama, on the other hand, sailed past Suniti Damani (West Bengal) with identical scores, featuring breaks of 36, 38 and 62.

Anupama will be aiming for her maiden senior National title, having finished in the top 8 of both billiards and snooker last year.

She finished runner-up to Keerthana in the IBSF World U-21 Snooker Championships this year and second to Vidya Pillai in the IBSF World 6-Red Snooker Championships last month.

The Tamil Nadu cueist exhibited stern grit as she came from behind and secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Vidya in the quarterfinal after she trailed 0-2.

