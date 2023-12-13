AUS vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st Test 2023: Pakistan cricket team is in Australia for a three-match Test series. The series opens with the first game at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in AUS vs PAK on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team prediction ahead of AUS vs PAK 1st Test match. Australia vs Pakistan 1st Test 2023 Preview: Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About AUS vs PAK Cricket Match in Perth.

Both the teams have named their respective playing XIs for the first Test. Pakistan have brought in two debutants- Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad and will be without any specialist spinner in the XI. Meanwhile, in the AUS vs PAK Dream11 fantasy playing XI for the first Test we have picked eight players from the Australian team and three from Pakistan to complete our AUS vs PAK Dream11 fantasy playing XI. AUS vs PAK 2023-24: Shaheen Shah Afridi Named Vice-Captain for Australia Test Series.

AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Sarfaraz Ahmed (PAK).

Batsmen: Steve Smith (AUS), Babar Azam (PAK), David Warner (AUS) and Marnus Labuschagne (AUS).

All-rounders: Travis Head (AUS) and Mitchell Marsh (AUS).

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc (AUS), Shaheen Afridi (PAK), Josh Hazlewood (AUS), and Pat Cummins (AUS).

AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Playing XI, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Steve Smith (c) and Travis Head (vc).

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood (capt), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad.

AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

