Chennai, Dec 14 (PTI) Anupama Ramachandran of Tamil Nadu rallied from 0-2 down as she upset defending champion Amee Kamani of Madhya Pradesh 3-2 in the women's billiards final at the National Championships here on Thursday.

After losing the 6-Red snooker final on Sunday and the 15-Red snooker final on Wednesday to Amee, Anupama clinched her maiden senior Nationals crown.

Riding on her luck this time, Anupama denied her opponent the treble. Amee had achieved the feat in 2017.

“It feels special to win my first senior National title. And, to do it in front of my family, friends and the Tamil Nadu Billiards & Snooker Association community,” said Anupama, who bagged the final three frames 101-60, 101-82, 101-54.

Amee seemed to be in firm control after winning the opening couple of frames 102-41 and 100-55. However, it all went south thereon for her.

“I don't know what went wrong. I think it's just destiny, and I accept it. Anupama played really well after I took the lead,” said Amee after her loss.

