Lionel Messi and Inter Miami’s collaboration in mid-July was very productive for the Florida-based club. The team with a poor track record before Messi’s arrival not only won their first title but also booked a place in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The World Cup winner Messi also overtook his former teammate Dani Alves in the championship medals count, as he captured his 44th title in his professional career. Later Messi's absence in most of the MLS regular season cost Inter Miami a place in the playoffs and a shot at the league title. But they can dream of adding one more trophy to their cabinet while playing in a continental tournament. Lionel Messi’s 2022 Football World Cup Final Argentina Shirt Expected to Sell for 10 Million USD.

David Beckham-owned franchise Inter Miami will not enter the competition until the last-16 stage, but the draw for the first round has been made. It cleared Inter Miami’s possible first opponent in the competition. They will face the winner between MLS side Nashville SC and Dominican Republic minnows Moca. Interestingly Inter Miami defeated Nashville FC in the 2023 Leagues Cup final, to qualify for the CONCACAF Champions CUP.

An Annual continental club football competition organized by CONCAF consists of North American, Central American and Caribbean clubs. The winner of the tournament proceeds to the FIFA Club World Cup tournament consisting of teams from Europe, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East. Here also the winner CONCACAF Champions Cup winner will be directly placed into to Round of 16 bracket, bypassing the play-off rounds. 'Never Walk Alone' Lionel Messi Lookalike Drops Hilarious Message for Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher on a TV Show Ahead of Christmas 2023 (Watch Video).

In the CONCACAF 2023-24 draw, Tata Martino’s team is also on the same side of the draw as many MLS teams. It includes MLS Supporters’ Shield winner FC Cincinnati, in-state rivals Orlando City, the Houston Dynamo and St Louis City. If Messi and Co. reach the semi-finals, then they could come up against the Columbus Crew or Mexican giants Tigres.

CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Draw

✅OFFICIAL: Inter Miami will face the winner of Nashville🇺🇸 x Moca🇩🇴 in the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup. The route to the CONCACAF Champions Cup final will not be easy for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami. They will likely have to beat these teams 1. Nashville SC🇺🇸 -… pic.twitter.com/EuCsBc7xI1 — ArgentineCuler (@FCB_Argentine) December 14, 2023

Messi, who is currently on vacation, will use these competitions to prepare for the upcoming MLS season and also COPA America 2024. The international tournament, starting from June will be played in the USA only.

