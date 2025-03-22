Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 22 (ANI): The National Para Fencing Championship 2025 is set to take place in Bhubaneswar from March 28 to 31. The prestigious event will be held at Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, Niladri Vihar, and Kalinga Sports Complex, bringing together top para fencers from across the country, as per a release from PSAO.

Organized by the Para Sports Association of Odisha (PSAO) under the aegis of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and supported by the Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha, the championship is expected to witness participation from over 25 states and 20 additional teams, with around 200 players competing for top honours.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Top Five Players To Watch Out in Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Clash, From Virat Kohli to Varun Chakaravarthy; Check Full List.

Kamala Kanta Rath, President of PSAO, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event,

"We are thrilled to host the National Para Fencing Championship in Bhubaneswar. This event will not only highlight the exceptional talents of our para-athletes but also underline Odisha's strong commitment to sports development. We look forward to creating an inspiring atmosphere for these remarkable athletes to compete at the highest level," as quoted from a release by PSAO.

Sunil Pradhan, Secretary of the Para Sports Association of Odisha and the Treasurer of The Paralympic Committee of India, highlighted the significance of the event, "Para fencing is a sport that requires immense skill, agility, and determination. This championship is an important step in promoting inclusivity in sports, and we are proud to offer a platform for para-athletes to showcase their abilities and inspire others across the country."

Also Read | IPL 2025: Top Five Players From Punjab Kings To Watch Out in Indian Premier League, From Shreyas Iyer to Arshdeep Singh; Check Full List.

Para Fencing is a dynamic and competitive sport that showcases the skill, agility, and determination of para-athletes. This championship will provide a platform for talented fencers to compete at the highest level, promote inclusivity in sports, and encourage more participation in para fencing across India.Odisha, known for its commitment to sports development, has been at the forefront of hosting major sporting events. With world-class infrastructure and strong support from the state government, the National Para Fencing Championship 2025 promises to be a landmark event in Indian para sports. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)