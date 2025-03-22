Mumbai, March 22: Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will start their Indian Premier League campaign on Saturday as they face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Ahead of the clash, let's take a look at the players to watch out in this encounter. IPL 2025: Rain Threat Looms Over KKR vs RCB Season Opener at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

1. Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy (Photo Credit: X/@KKRiders)

Varun was the backbone of KKR's bowling in 2024. He took 21 wickets in 15 matches, with a best of 3/16. He is KKR’s mystery spinner and an instrumental factor in KKR's team's fortunes.

2. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is playing his 400th T20 (Photo Credit: X@RCBTweets)

Kohli is the leading scorer in the IPL; he has scored 8004 runs so far, the most by any batter in this league. He scored 973 in 2016 in just 16 matches, also a record for the most runs in one edition.

3. Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer (Photo credit: Instagram @venky_iyer)

He is one of KKR’s trump cards and retained players, and the franchise will be expecting some match-winning performances from the youngster. He scored 370 last season with an average of 46.25.

4. Yash Dayal

Yash Dayal (Photo Credit: Instagram/@imyash_dayal)

Yash Dayal was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, picking up 15 wickets in the previous IPL season. He took the wicket of MS Dhoni in the qualifier match for RCB in the group stage, which won RCB the match. He has taken 28 wickets in the IPL so far.

5. Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh's epic knock against Gujarat Titans (Image: Indian Premier League)

Rinku Singh has been one of KKR's most impressive finds in the past few years. With a brilliant strike rate, Rinku has been giving vital knocks in the end. Rinku was acquired by KKR in 2018. In 40 innings, Rinku has scored 893 runs so far in his IPL career.