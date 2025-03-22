Mumbai, March 22: Punjab Kings have been pursuing a maiden title since their introduction in 2008. However, they have persistently faced difficulties in achieving success in the league, managing to reach the final just once (in 2014) in their 17 attempts thus far. Here, ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025, we will take a look at five players from Punjab Kings to watch out for in IPL 2025. IPL 2025: PBKS Head Coach Ricky Ponting Aims To Become Greatest Punjab Kings Team.

1. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer will lead Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 (Photo Credit: X@PunjabKingsIPL)

Shreyas Iyer is set to captain the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He was captain of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the previous IPL edition and led them to the title, but later KKR released him ahead of IPL 2024. He scored 351 runs in 15 matches last season.

2. Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal (Photo credit: Instagram @rajasthanroyals)

Indian spin veteran Yuzvendra Chahal was signed by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 18 crores. He is the highest wicket-taker of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with 205 wickets.

3. Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh (Photo Credits: @SquadSadda32936/X)

Arshdeep Singh has been the backbone of Punjab Kings' bowling. He debuted in 2019 and has taken 76 wickets in 65 matches since then.

4. Azmatullah Omarzai

Azmatullah Omarzai (Photo: X/@T10League)

Azmatullah Omarzai, an Afghan all-rounder, was acquired by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 2025 Indian Premier League 2025 auction for INR 2.4 crore. He is known for his powerful hitting and effective bowling.

5. Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis (Image: Indian Premier League)

Marcus Stoinis, a prominent all-rounder, has a notable Indian Premier League career spanning Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants, with a recent return to Punjab Kings for IPL 2025. Last year for Lucknow, he scored 388 runs in 14 matches and took four wickets.