Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), along with EAGLE Visakhapatnam, in collaboration with Decathlon, successfully organised a Cyclothon today as part of the ongoing Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwada' campaign.

The event was held in alignment with the United Nations' resolution to observe 26th June as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The Cyclothon was flagged off by Pankaj Kumar Dwivedi, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and the event was coordinated by Rajan Kumar, Superintendent, NCB Visakhapatnam, S Ramesh, Inspector EAGLE and Mrs. Kalyani, Inspector EAGLE.

The initiative witnessed enthusiastic participation from various stakeholders, including EAGLE Anti-Narcotics

Task Force, Visakhapatnam, and State Bank of India (SBI), Siripuram Branch.

Over 100 cyclists from diverse backgrounds took part in the event, raising awareness and spreading the powerful message: Say Yes to Life, No to Drugs." The participants pedalled through designated city routes, symbolising unity and a collective stand against the menace of drug abuse.

The event reinforced NCB's and ANTF's commitment to community engagement and drug prevention through public awareness initiatives and collaborative efforts. (ANI)

